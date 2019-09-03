Umh Pptys (UMH) Stake Has Raised by Shufro Rose & Co Llc; Tompkins Financial Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Decreased by $957,248 as Valuation Rose

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% . The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 28,427 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 11.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties; 02/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 30/05/2018 – UMH Properties Completes Acquisition Of Indiana Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.39. About 1.50M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17B for 9.07 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,832 shares to 35,874 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 328,891 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 23,123 shares. Vision Cap Mgmt invested in 43,656 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 231,287 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fosun Limited has invested 1.63% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 15,291 were reported by Atria Invests Ltd. Sand Hill Advsrs Lc owns 49,077 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 8,514 are owned by Cambridge Advisors Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 1.72M shares. Intrust Bank Na owns 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 15,899 shares. Orbimed Advisors Lc accumulated 443,800 shares. 2.42M were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 6.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,918 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 700 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 172,638 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.56M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 11,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,937 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). 62,138 were reported by D E Shaw And Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 42,156 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 11,385 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 11,842 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.43% stake. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 746 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street owns 719,393 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $234,001 activity. QUIGLEY KENNETH K JR also bought $996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Monday, July 15. 258 shares were bought by Mitchell William Edward, worth $2,999 on Thursday, August 15. HIRSCH MATTHEW I had bought 784 shares worth $9,996.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24,900 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 10,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,440 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).