Umh Pptys (UMH) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Upped Position; Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million; Valuation Declined

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 1.15M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A+’ On Gallatin Cnty SD #27, MT GO Bnds; 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (UMH) by 258.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 38,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,406 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, up from 14,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Umh Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 58,001 shares traded. UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has declined 5.18% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UMH News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMH Properties; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO $0.18 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of T; 08/03/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY CORE FFO $0.19 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – UMH PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO SHR $0.18; 08/03/2018 UMH Properties 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ UMH Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMH); 09/05/2018 – UMH Properties 1Q Loss/Shr 76c; 26/04/2018 – UMH Properties, Inc. Honored With Manufactured Housing Institute’s Community Operator Of The Year And Land-Lease Community Of The Year Awards; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in UMH Properties

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 17,460 shares to 124,930 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 118,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,152 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $210,999 activity. HIRSCH MATTHEW I bought $9,996 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Monday, June 17. MITCHELL JAMES E also bought $200,005 worth of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold UMH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.98 million shares or 9.65% more from 21.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested in 31,221 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp owns 79,314 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 53,406 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs holds 0% or 21,776 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Lc reported 89,500 shares. Montag A reported 604,627 shares. Geode Cap Limited reported 401,719 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor has invested 0.03% in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) for 62,138 shares. Millennium Management Llc owns 236,954 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 494,565 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were sold by Peretz Richard N..