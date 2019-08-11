Umb Finl (UMBF) Valuation Declined While Paragon Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 179,008 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $46,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). 190,498 are held by Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Llc. Nuance Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.34% stake. Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.15% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). North Star invested in 674 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 20,096 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 0.12% or 14,060 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Prudential Fin Inc accumulated 0% or 28,198 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 569 shares. Moreover, Principal Gru has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 194,083 shares. 186,246 were reported by Tributary Cap Limited Liability Corporation.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Lc has invested 0.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co owns 2,337 shares. King Wealth accumulated 12,852 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 131,264 shares stake. Sol Mgmt Comm holds 0.48% or 12,230 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management owns 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 947,250 shares. Brandes Investment Prns LP accumulated 57,572 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 82,672 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 99,434 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hills Bancorp And Trust Comm has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,707 shares. Guardian Inv holds 3.6% or 29,743 shares. 149,652 were reported by Old National National Bank In. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.