Umb Finl (UMBF) Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $341,120 as Share Price Declined; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Lowered by $368,880 Its Holding

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 30,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $157.58. About 1.15M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 92,617 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation & Tru Of Newtown reported 1,980 shares stake. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.14% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 87,078 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 66,866 shares. Argyle Capital Incorporated has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Nikko Asset Americas reported 0.5% stake. Cumberland reported 22,200 shares. Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 12,668 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,420 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,143 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Guyasuta stated it has 3,387 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 3,916 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Scotia Capital holds 24,081 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 5,850 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92M for 13.97 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Parametrica Mgmt Limited reported 0.63% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 17,848 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 1.22 million shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 84,367 shares. Cornerstone owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bank Trust Division reported 9,021 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 4.74M shares. Third Avenue Ltd Company accumulated 150,823 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Ameritas has invested 0.05% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 68,385 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Mercantile Comm reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 29,117 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 13,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,477 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Lc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $24,519 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,116 shares to 81,784 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,525 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).