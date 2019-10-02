Umb Finl (UMBF) Market Value Declined While Papp L Roy & Associates Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Curbstone Financial Management Has Upped Trex (Trex) (TREX) Position

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 16,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 6,339 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, down from 23,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 29,993 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Trex Inc (Trex) (TREX) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 22,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 15,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Trex Inc (Trex) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 204,992 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Lc reported 51,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 59,394 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested in 79,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Com accumulated 11,182 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,332 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Company holds 338,270 shares. New York-based American Intl Gp has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested 0.16% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 39,969 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 5,667 shares. Brant Point Inv Limited Liability holds 0.47% or 68,070 shares. Bancorp stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Metropolitan Life Comm New York reported 34,014 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs reported 0.23% stake.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (Aapl) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,844 shares to 39,565 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (Msft) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,505 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.79 million shares or 2.75% less from 41.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 122,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,385 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,100 shares stake. Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 13,739 shares. Strs Ohio holds 3,700 shares. D E Shaw Company reported 82,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Trust National Bank reported 16,347 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 0.06% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 6,894 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 99,582 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Management Ltd. Counselors Inc holds 0.13% or 50,069 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 56,905 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,956 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 0.04% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Los Angeles Management Equity Research has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $637.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,940 shares to 129,974 shares, valued at $25.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $46,020 activity.