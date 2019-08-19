Umb Finl (UMBF) Holder Paragon Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Renasant (RNST) Stake Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Renasant Corporation (RNST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 96,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.71M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 139,711 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION COSTS, MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO RENASANT’S ESTIMATED EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT SAYS DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 163,431 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 122,708 shares to 758,389 shares, valued at $22.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 164,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,801 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $46,987 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares to 51,525 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,809 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).