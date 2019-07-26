Umb Financial (UMBF) Valuation Rose While Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $33.21 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 10.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 65.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 518,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 796,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $66.95. About 177,054 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,546 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Murphy Timothy R. bought $258,520.

