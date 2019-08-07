Umb Financial (UMBF) Valuation Declined While Tributary Capital Management Cut by $2.96 Million Its Position; Carbonite (CARB) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 200,771 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 20,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 268,154 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, up from 247,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 743,563 shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL) by 21,363 shares to 197,690 shares, valued at $10.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 54,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors owns 0.13% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 49,569 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 79,217 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0.02% or 1.29M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.02% or 51,279 shares in its portfolio. 48 are held by Pinebridge Invs Lp. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 236 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 68,385 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 79,600 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 308,569 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 80,005 shares. Parametrica Mgmt invested 0.63% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 57,468 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De invested in 23,180 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 64,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $46,987 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79,700 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) by 19,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,363 shares, and cut its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). New York-based D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 45,224 were reported by Globeflex Limited Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.66% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Indaba Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 5.45% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Hood River Cap Ltd has invested 0.7% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Northern Tru reported 433,088 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,651 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 17,446 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 12,752 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc stated it has 64,625 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd accumulated 588 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 114,220 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $907,844 activity. FOLGER ANTHONY also sold $56,868 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Wednesday, February 13. $36,048 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares were sold by Mellinger Paul S.. $104,911 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) shares were sold by Guadagno Norman. Another trade for 1,176 shares valued at $28,318 was sold by SHEER DANIELLE. ALI MOHAMAD also sold $531,322 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on Thursday, February 14.