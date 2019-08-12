UMB Financial (UMBF) to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019; Js Capital Management Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position

Js Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Js Capital Management Llc acquired 32,000 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Js Capital Management Llc holds 202,000 shares with $33.67M value, up from 170,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Accused in Suit of Enabling Discriminatory Housing Ads; 02/05/2018 – News10: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica the data firm at the center of #Facebook privacy scandal will close…; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement on Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was improperly used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 22/05/2018 – REGULATIONS SHOULD PROTECT PEOPLE BUT ALLOW INNOVATION-ZUCKERBERG; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music videos; 22/03/2018 – Facebook: Zuckerberg Goes on a Roadshow — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook retracted Zuckerberg’s messages from recipients’ inboxes – TechCrunch

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:UMBF) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. UMB Financial Corp's current price of $65.73 translates into 0.46% yield. UMB Financial Corp's dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $65.73. About 179,008 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Js Capital Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $29.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 83,428 shares and now owns 268,572 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 11.05% above currents $187.85 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 9. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, March 18. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $187 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Markel has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). S&Co reported 18,199 shares. General American Investors Inc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Weitz Investment Incorporated has 2.99% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 433,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.7% or 2.72 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc owns 5,930 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 1.68% or 104,297 shares in its portfolio. Secor Capital LP holds 11,610 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 750 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 12,110 shares stake. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 21,494 shares. 1.23M are owned by Burgundy Asset Management. 6,663 are held by Signalpoint Asset Llc. Architects Inc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,922 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.05M shares.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. It operates through two divisions, Bank and Asset Servicing. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank clients through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMB Financial Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company accumulated 5 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 1,262 shares. Parametrica Limited accumulated 4,650 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 26 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 6,702 shares. Retail Bank owns 37,461 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Northern holds 0.02% or 1.23M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 11,627 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 682,049 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 15,700 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $46,987 activity. The insider GRAVES GREG M bought 333 shares worth $22,468.