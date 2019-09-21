Umb Financial (UMBF) Stock Value Declined While Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lowered Its Position by $58.74 Million; Plancorp Continues to Hold Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 99.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 903,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 6,799 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 910,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $65.48. About 286,998 shares traded or 42.21% up from the average. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Marquette Transportation Finance Renewed as ATA Featured Product Provider

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.79 million shares or 2.75% less from 41.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.03% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 17,993 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 62,846 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 26,261 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,089 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd holds 0% or 5,200 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 6,894 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 5,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,301 are owned by Altfest L J And Company. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) or 255 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tributary stated it has 186,089 shares. 21,650 are held by Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.09% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $46,020 activity.

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Share Price Has Gained 17% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) Chairman and CEO J Mariner Kemper Sold $1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “In just four years, UMB becomes a commercial real estate player – Kansas City Business Journal” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How St. Louis helped UMB Bank surpass $1 billion in revenue – St. Louis Business Journal” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial (UMBF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. UMBF’s profit will be $57.41 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by UMB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 441,381 shares to 8.11M shares, valued at $231.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 8,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,188 shares to 2,991 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,695 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).