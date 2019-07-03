UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). The two are both Regional – Southwest Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.31 N/A 3.86 17.38 Mackinac Financial Corporation 15 3.08 N/A 0.94 16.84

Demonstrates UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Mackinac Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than UMB Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. UMB Financial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Mackinac Financial Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that UMB Financial Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mackinac Financial Corporation’s 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Mackinac Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.99% for UMB Financial Corporation with consensus target price of $71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UMB Financial Corporation and Mackinac Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 89.5% and 57% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Mackinac Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMB Financial Corporation -5% 1.45% 0.09% 2.58% -14.31% 10.09% Mackinac Financial Corporation 1.47% 1.66% -0.06% 0.06% 2.06% 16.48%

For the past year UMB Financial Corporation was less bullish than Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors UMB Financial Corporation beats Mackinac Financial Corporation.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.