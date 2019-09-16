UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) is a company in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of UMB Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have UMB Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.70% 0.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares UMB Financial Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial Corporation N/A 65 17.67 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

UMB Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio UMB Financial Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.47

The potential upside of the competitors is 47.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UMB Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year UMB Financial Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that UMB Financial Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UMB Financial Corporation’s peers are 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

UMB Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UMB Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.