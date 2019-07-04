UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UMB Financial Corporation has 89.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 54.98% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand UMB Financial Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.17% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has UMB Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.70% 0.90% Industry Average 30.72% 10.00% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting UMB Financial Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial Corporation N/A 66 17.38 Industry Average 117.31M 381.83M 14.43

UMB Financial Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio UMB Financial Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for UMB Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.50 1.00 2.34

$71 is the average target price of UMB Financial Corporation, with a potential upside of 9.70%. The potential upside of the rivals is 124.62%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that UMB Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UMB Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UMB Financial Corporation -5% 1.45% 0.09% 2.58% -14.31% 10.09% Industry Average 1.07% 2.15% 2.68% 6.43% 9.14% 12.35%

For the past year UMB Financial Corporation has weaker performance than UMB Financial Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.88 shows that UMB Financial Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UMB Financial Corporation’s competitors are 3.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Dividends

UMB Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.