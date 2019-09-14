Umb Bank N A Trimmed Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Market Value Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Holding by $1.15 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62 million shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Commodities are posting their best returns in a decade and Goldman thinks there’s more to come; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 29/03/2018 – SoFi’s New Boss Aims to Calm Turmoil, Fend Off Goldman Sachs; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN COMMODITIES HEAD CURRIE ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Net $2.83B

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 13,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 102,036 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, down from 115,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 63,707 shares to 69,238 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,526 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Ltd Com reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northeast Consultants accumulated 11,983 shares. Hall Kathryn A reported 2,500 shares. Diligent Lc has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 198,271 shares. Capital Incorporated Ca has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cls Invests Limited Company holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 23 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.06% or 13,789 shares. First Foundation reported 93,712 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Co stated it has 2,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gabelli Funds has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Bridge stated it has 89,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc owns 242,785 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors holds 0.16% or 8,221 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt has 18,169 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Evanson Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 14,557 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,139 shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has 171,564 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 454,560 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 27,370 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 228,377 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 7,760 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 171,624 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 3,994 shares to 10,705 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

