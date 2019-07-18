Umb Bank N A Trimmed Its Hartford Financial Services (HIG) Holding; BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG ORDINARY SHA (BAMXF) SI Increased By 5.61%

BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) had an increase of 5.61% in short interest. BAMXF’s SI was 4.19 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.61% from 3.97M shares previously. With 25,000 avg volume, 168 days are for BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s short sellers to cover BAMXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 1,260 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A decreased Hartford Financial Services (HIG) stake by 68.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Umb Bank N A sold 32,357 shares as Hartford Financial Services (HIG)’s stock rose 8.62%. The Umb Bank N A holds 14,720 shares with $732,000 value, down from 47,077 last quarter. Hartford Financial Services now has $20.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 1.76M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 0.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE FOR REVOLVING LOANS AS WELL AS FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT UP TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl to Enter Into Amendment In Existing Credit Pact; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.05 billion. The firm operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 5.25 P/E ratio. The Automotive segment develops, makes, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $110,869 activity. The insider Robinson David C sold $110,869.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Umb Bank N A increased Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 7,203 shares to 215,959 valued at $11.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Short (CSJ) stake by 65,058 shares and now owns 286,122 shares. Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield (HYG) was raised too.