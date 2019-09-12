Umb Bank N A Stake in Intuit (INTU) Decreased by $5.30 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Raised Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $4.19 Million

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 20,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 118,304 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.92M, down from 138,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $269.58. About 537,296 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 596,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.11M, up from 590,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $10.73 during the last trading session, reaching $809.94. About 191,268 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Adding Flat-Screen Panels to Speed Burrito Production; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.32M were reported by Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 13,000 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Company reported 13,084 shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 7,025 are owned by Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Quantbot Technology L P, New York-based fund reported 9,540 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 2,111 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Adage Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 316,400 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 9,988 shares. Barr E S And Co owns 1,979 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 444 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 217,747 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares International (IQDF) by 20,701 shares to 426,243 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 673 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America, a New York-based fund reported 2,476 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aperio Gp Ltd accumulated 7,813 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.3% or 7,213 shares. Blackrock has 1.70 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Coatue Management Ltd Company has 585 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.38% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Navellier And Assoc stated it has 8,653 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Jefferies Gp holds 7,006 shares. Fiera Capital owns 3,046 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.1% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 320 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.01 million shares to 6.81M shares, valued at $948.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 59,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

