Umb Bank N A Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) Has Trimmed by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Peregrine Asset Advisers Increases Holding in Colgate Palmolive (CL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 101.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 68,427 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 33,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 782,459 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 14,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 24,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $149.49. About 486,684 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors holds 0.06% or 204,533 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt holds 109,548 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Nbt Bancorporation N A reported 28,780 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta holds 13,690 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs accumulated 0.15% or 28,069 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Pennsylvania invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Regions Financial owns 123,997 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mondrian Investment Prtn Limited reported 2.42% stake. Moreover, Yhb Investment has 0.62% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 54,547 shares. Next Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1,242 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt reported 288 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $192.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 19,984 shares to 25,809 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 3,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,121 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 23.36 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 11,754 shares to 33,796 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield (HYG) by 10,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).