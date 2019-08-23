Umb Bank N A Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Raised by $1.39 Million as Market Value Rose; Night Owl Capital Management Cut Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $3.99 Million

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 8,419 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 16,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $613.49. About 45,310 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 17,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 388,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.08 million, up from 371,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 1.49 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter, New Hampshire-based fund reported 161,270 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 3,058 shares. Perritt Cap Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 5,610 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 430,557 shares. Fruth Inv Management invested 1.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh reported 132,674 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 23,025 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Lc accumulated 4.51% or 722,166 shares. Rbo Ltd Com has invested 4.41% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management owns 85,503 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.04% or 31,506 shares. 15,000 are held by Barbara Oil Communication. Fagan Inc owns 7,570 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More important recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,101 shares to 14,035 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 36,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Liability owns 19,452 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 10,190 are owned by Daiwa Gru. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 1.04% or 87,744 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 398,365 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Lenox Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 237,667 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). New York-based Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sands Management Ltd Liability holds 2.16% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1.50M shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) accumulated 6,883 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited invested in 0.01% or 10,435 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc owns 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 805 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.06% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Principal Group reported 5,757 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 68.47 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.