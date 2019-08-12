Umb Bank N A Position in 3M (MMM) Has Lowered by $1.44 Million; Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Cvs (CVS) Holding by $350,754

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 55,067 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44 million, down from 62,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $163.16. About 719,532 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 2.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Inv Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,543 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canal holds 150,000 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Hartford Financial Inc owns 40,035 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Stearns Fincl Services Gru has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,924 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cooperman Leon G holds 500,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,964 shares. 10 holds 34,262 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,763 shares. Cardinal Mngmt owns 258,450 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank reported 221,558 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 6,875 shares. 6,383 were reported by Amica Retiree Tru.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Mth T by 4,611 shares to 127,575 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) by 13,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.75 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2,170 shares to 5,124 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).