Umb Bank N A Maintains Stake in Honeywell International (HON); Capital Returns Management Upped Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $4.32 Million

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 185.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 68,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 105,161 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36M, up from 36,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93 million, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 45,001 shares to 220,619 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 7,768 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 18,313 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp reported 8.57 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 174,742 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 345,833 shares. First Mercantile accumulated 3,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kahn Brothers Gp Inc De owns 1.57 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt reported 604,296 shares. The New York-based Prelude Management Limited Com has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The invested in 0.02% or 425,316 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 135,328 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com has 0.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 77,509 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,382 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.94% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.42M shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 15,177 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sit Inv Associates has invested 0.7% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carderock Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 31,281 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mgmt holds 0.56% or 4,503 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Lc reported 1.39% stake. Bessemer Gru invested in 12,887 shares. Dana stated it has 16,698 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,905 shares to 123,333 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.