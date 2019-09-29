Umb Bank N A Maintains Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC); Iradimed (IRMD) Position Boosted by Rk Capital Management Llc

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Iradimed Corp (IRMD) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 63,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 193,574 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 129,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Iradimed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 94,322 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) has risen 4.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical IRMD News: 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Increases Full Yr 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Backs 2018 Rev $29.3M-$30M; 22/04/2018 DJ iRadimed Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRMD); 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 43c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Raises 2018 View To EPS 30c-EPS 33c; 30/04/2018 – IRadimed Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c-Adj EPS 11c

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 38,657 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, up from 34,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.23 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold IRMD shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.39 million shares or 35.49% more from 2.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,771 were reported by Connors Investor Service. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). 10,500 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 363,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 48,491 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Ameritas Invest Inc owns 282 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 416 shares. Atria Llc holds 2.38% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) or 771,677 shares. Hm Payson And stated it has 0% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD). Aqr Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) for 23,971 shares.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26M and $323.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5,600 shares to 30,700 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 106,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,688 shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

More notable recent IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IRADIMED CORPORATION to Hold 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on April 30th – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Small-Caps With Straight-A Potential – Investorplace.com” published on October 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for Neonatal Pulse Oximetry and Capnography Monitoring Using its MRI-Compatible Patient Vital Signs Monitor – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Share Price Increased 141% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 2,362 shares to 755 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).