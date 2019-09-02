Umb Bank N A Lowered Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $1.84 Million; Cubist Systematic Strategies Upped Holding in Visteon (VC)

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 70,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 115,128 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 185,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 171.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 52,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 83,046 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 30,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 241,762 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $87.15M for 54.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 3,060 shares to 46,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.