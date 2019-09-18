Umb Bank N A Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $1.15 Million; Cove Street Capital Has Cut The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) Position by $523,600 as Share Value Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 107,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.76M, down from 119,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 240,704 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 05/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase(s); 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 13/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Unit Sees Opportunities in Argentina, Mexico Debt; 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 217,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.15M, down from 222,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $230.37. About 196,242 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU) by 346,767 shares to 3.48 million shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 28,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Brandes Inv Limited Partnership holds 1.64% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.14% stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 3.67M were reported by Gamco Inc Et Al. Ftb Advsrs has 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7,549 shares. Boyar Asset reported 74,517 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 87,131 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 91,000 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 17,704 shares. Ami Inv Management reported 112,003 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Wi holds 6.69M shares. Dean Investment Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 75,702 shares. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1.57% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 328,853 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 9,416 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 32,770 shares to 59,328 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 20,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.85 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.