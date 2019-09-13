Umb Bank N A Lifted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $10.01 Million; United Services Automobile Association Raised Holding in Commscope Holding Co (COMM)

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 104.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 185,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 362,875 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86 million, up from 177,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 196.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 97,193 shares as the company's stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 146,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 49,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 3.87 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 1.52 million shares stake. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt & Inc has 0.15% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Shell Asset invested in 3,982 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4.28 million shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 27,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.08% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 313,536 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.12% or 300,000 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 0% stake. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 32,941 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0% or 48 shares in its portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $40.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 24,837 shares to 213,911 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 571,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20,321 shares to 118,304 shares, valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,878 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).