Umb Bank N A Increases Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Pfizer (PFE) Holder Wms Partners Has Increased Its Position

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 19,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 35,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $156.96. About 3.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 90.60 million shares traded or 286.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $735,149 on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.62M. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com (CRM) Checks Show Excitement Around Tableau Acquisition – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

