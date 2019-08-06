Umb Bank N A Increased Facebook (FB) Stake by $581,498; Lathrop Investment Management Has Decreased Nike B (NKE) Stake as Valuation Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 128,238 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.38M, up from 124,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $183.85. About 7.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 27/03/2018 – Facebook data scandal widens as Canadian company accused of helping target U.S. voters; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Facebook hires firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL ANNOUNCE DEAL FOR GAME STREAMS; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg speaks out about data misuse, outlines 3 changes Facebook will make

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc B (NKE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 176,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.83M, down from 183,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 2.31M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square sells its stake in Nike, a source tells CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Financial Bank & Co owns 61,585 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.32 million shares. Condor Capital Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,341 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company owns 171,062 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability owns 561,882 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs has 1.71% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,550 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 1.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.83% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Orrstown Fin owns 11,646 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Saratoga Research And Inv has invested 3.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 131,499 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Invesco Ltd invested in 3.26 million shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,071 shares.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Hldg Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,391 shares to 280,139 shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,424 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

