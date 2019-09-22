Umb Bank N A Increased By $420,680 Its United Technologies (UTX) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.24% above currents $92.33 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Wednesday, September 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9800 target. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. As per Friday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. See Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Downgrade

05/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $79 New Target: $81 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Umb Bank N A increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Umb Bank N A acquired 3,236 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Umb Bank N A holds 68,533 shares with $8.92M value, up from 65,297 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent

The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02M shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.74 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.13 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Will the Bakkt Launch Help Bitcoin Go Mainstream? – Fortune” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mai Capital Mngmt owns 44,186 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Keybank Association Oh owns 450,434 shares. Ww stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research accumulated 639,703 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Private Trust Company Na invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisor Limited Liability holds 17,012 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 0.37% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fjarde Ap holds 199,570 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 9,614 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Management. Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Penobscot Mngmt holds 80,289 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.46 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, May 20 report.

Umb Bank N A decreased Hp Inc stake by 38,091 shares to 39,454 valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 3,024 shares and now owns 253,884 shares. Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was reduced too.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.