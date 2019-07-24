Umb Bank N A Has Upped Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $6.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $79.51 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 2.09 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 138,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61M, up from 133,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 2.33 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 454 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.53% or 77,813 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr owns 4,881 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 21,917 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 144,930 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 88,942 shares in its portfolio. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.49% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Asset One Limited invested in 519,088 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 104,600 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 1.59% or 319,953 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Leavell Inv Mgmt owns 0.2% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 39,154 shares. Hl Fincl Services Llc owns 102,234 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Minerva Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 8,488 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,130 shares to 20,178 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 51,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.58M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.