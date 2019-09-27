Umb Bank N A Has Upped Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake by $709,434; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Position Maintained by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 372,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55 million, up from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 179,878 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 10,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 100,073 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.68M, up from 89,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 1.87 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,132 shares to 18,783 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,381 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wheatland Advsr reported 12,400 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 88,886 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4.64M shares. Bokf Na holds 223,100 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsr Limited Company holds 0.24% or 8,986 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc owns 22,774 shares. Drexel Morgan has invested 1.45% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Johnson Invest Counsel owns 183,297 shares. Monarch Inc stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 51,233 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 3,467 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Incorporated holds 1.64% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 32,436 shares. Capital Rech Global Invsts owns 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 682,465 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 547,746 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $408.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 270,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,772 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 4,009 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 22,812 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 4,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.04% or 260,400 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 504,859 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 68,822 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability invested in 199,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Inv holds 24,965 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 247,308 shares. Ftb accumulated 229 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 32,794 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Vanguard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) or 80 shares.