Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $1.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Provident Trust Co Lifted Position in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Rose

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 70,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 115,128 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 185,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 1.09M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 94,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.44 million, up from 945,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $206.6. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.08M for 33.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,876 shares to 196,999 shares, valued at $32.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Co (NYSE:MS) by 13,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,613 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Inc (NYSE:T).