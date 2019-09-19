Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.16 Million; Market Value Declined; Pinnacle Holdings Holds Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 15,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 241,511 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.64 million, down from 257,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $130.48. About 2.60M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 1,257 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54 million, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 15.71 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Axsome Shares Flirt With Record High: How Much Upside Is Left? – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 15,161 shares to 466,267 shares, valued at $28.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beach Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, First Heartland Consultants has 0.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,405 shares. Harvest Capital Mngmt reported 26,675 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 216,724 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.62M shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 92,809 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Torray Lc stated it has 112,518 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Money Management Limited Liability Com owns 32,369 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd invested 2.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hanson & Doremus Management owns 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,376 shares. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx holds 43,397 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests has 1.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,236 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department accumulated 0.57% or 41,807 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 4.22% or 71,802 shares in its portfolio.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Of Nc (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 1,457 shares to 41,039 shares, valued at $1.23 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SONA) by 1,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,858 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 130 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler & Limited holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 213,159 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc reported 5,238 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Provise Gru Ltd stated it has 6,580 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Monetary Mgmt Group Inc holds 0.54% or 29,776 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.05% or 13,082 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.89% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Trustmark Retail Bank Department has 12,214 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Company holds 0.16% or 57,530 shares. 9 are held by Winch Advisory Service Limited Co. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Company stated it has 3,031 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Limited Com holds 0.01% or 3,693 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com accumulated 17,619 shares or 0.03% of the stock.