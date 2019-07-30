Umb Bank N A Has Raised Schwab Charles (SCHW) Position by $612,696; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) Lifted by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (SCHW) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 14,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,140 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 30,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 2.27 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB ONLY GETS 2%-3% OF OP PROFIT FROM ORDER ROUTING: BLAIR; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 160,955 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,784 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.03% or 6,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 135,825 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) holds 3,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 51,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% or 483,832 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.32M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Ares Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 547,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. 300 are held by First Manhattan Company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested in 356 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 191,314 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Increases and Strengthens Its Capital Resources with New $200.0 Million Credit Facility to Support Continued Investment Portfolio Growth and Expansion Strategy – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hercules Announces Its Intention to Fully Redeem its 6.25% Notes due 2024 – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why You Should Buy 9.8%-Yielding Hercules Capital If You Fear A U.S. Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt owns 149,369 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 158,366 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Everett Harris Ca, California-based fund reported 354,553 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 165,111 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 90,858 shares stake. 43,838 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ashfield Cap Prns Ltd Liability reported 5,974 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 56,768 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Asset Management invested in 0.14% or 25,550 shares. Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 5,215 shares in its portfolio. 1.06M are owned by Markel. 403,963 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co Ltd. Schroder Invest Group has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 31,359 shares to 40,485 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,935 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services (NYSE:HIG).