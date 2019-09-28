Umb Bank N A Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $420,680 as Valuation Declined; New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Public Storage Pfd K (PSA) Position by $1.59 Million as Stock Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc Pfd K (PSA) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 193,414 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.07 million, down from 200,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Public Storage Inc Pfd K for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 816,193 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 3,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 68,533 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 65,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blue Fin Cap has 0.6% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,020 shares. Shufro Rose And Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 319,605 shares. 1.73M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank reported 59,868 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 2,704 were reported by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Tompkins has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort LP has 20,333 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 12,000 shares stake. Broderick Brian C owns 2.42% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 53,149 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa invested in 0.06% or 3,760 shares. Bangor Comml Bank owns 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,107 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 12,250 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 7,895 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,474 shares to 427,904 shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,042 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 42,104 shares to 45,504 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 541,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 915,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO).