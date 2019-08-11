Umb Bank N A Has Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Wedgewood Partners Lowered Its Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 23,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 149,965 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.27M, up from 126,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Comp (TSCO) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 235,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 890,262 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.03 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Comp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 932,394 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Serv invested in 1,357 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Whalerock Point Llc stated it has 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2.30M were reported by Royal Comml Bank Of Canada. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 48,210 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Saturna Capital Corporation owns 13,609 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0.07% or 121,997 shares. Somerset Tru reported 17,976 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Paloma Partners Management Communication reported 23,982 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Incorporated has 0.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 17,839 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 51,845 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Texas-based Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.05% or 2,771 shares. Strs Ohio has 241,328 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,370 shares to 44,998 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Inter (GVI).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 159,000 shares. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 963,323 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 52,410 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fred Alger Management reported 924 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 4,449 shares. Northern Corporation accumulated 1.49M shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 34,311 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 76,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 14 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Lowe Brockenbrough And accumulated 4,746 shares. 39,238 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.68 million for 25.61 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.