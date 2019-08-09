Umb Bank N A Has Raised Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $1.07 Million; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 6.48M shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 14,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 34,702 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 19,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.81. About 1.74M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 43,434 shares. Chatham Capital Gru holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 31,895 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 367,176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regentatlantic Lc has 0.09% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Cambridge Invest Advsr accumulated 8,937 shares. 227,106 are held by Waddell Reed Fincl. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co has invested 0.4% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Capital Fund Sa holds 0.01% or 8,856 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Limited Co has 0.4% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 37,453 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 2.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 4.36M shares. 600 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corp. Raymond James Tru Na owns 19,645 shares. Hills Bancshares And Trust Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 S&P 500 Stocks to Weather the Earnings Storm – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Omnicom Is More Attractive Than WPP – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On L-3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Inter (GVI) by 8,302 shares to 101,949 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,525 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 08/06: (LONE) (EVER) (NPTN) Higher; (DF) (GSKY) (AVID) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,012 shares to 273,623 shares, valued at $26.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,884 shares. Fagan Associates has invested 0.34% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bb&T Securities Lc reported 10,505 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 456 shares stake. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 9,108 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 602 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 113,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd accumulated 324,566 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.24% or 1.76 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 59,976 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.10 million shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Llc has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Blair William Il invested in 10,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 77,534 shares. 9 are held by Bessemer Gp.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022. Freeland Clint also bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.