Umb Bank N A Has Raised Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Valuation Rose; Twin Capital Management Has Increased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $1.56 Million

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 13,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 687,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.04 million, up from 673,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 124,214 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93M, up from 115,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,415 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: IRBT, VISL, TXN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 70,789 shares to 115,128 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,420 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

