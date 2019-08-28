Umb Bank N A Has Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $487,032 as Stock Value Rose; Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Its Holding in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $1.63 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 52,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 344,977 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 292,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 692,448 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 37,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 39,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $275.83. About 647,002 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.94 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,885 shares to 149,965 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 28,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 226 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 506 shares. Miles accumulated 1,592 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Light Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 797 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 740 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 13,725 shares. Olstein Cap Management LP has 0.54% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New York-based Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated has invested 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,470 were reported by Evergreen Ltd Liability. 132,451 are held by Calamos Advsr Ltd. Wyoming-based Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh holds 0.38% or 2,199 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 25,412 shares stake.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29,897 shares to 497,782 shares, valued at $284.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 135,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

