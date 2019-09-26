Umb Bank N A Has Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position By $920,192; Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Sentiment Is 1.56

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. It’s down -3.17, from 4.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 56 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 36 sold and trimmed holdings in Revance Therapeutics. The investment managers in our database now own: 41.43 million shares, down from 79.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Revance Therapeutics in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Umb Bank N A increased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Umb Bank N A acquired 11,648 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Umb Bank N A holds 77,638 shares with $6.21 million value, up from 65,990 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for 403,664 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 4.31 million shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fosun International Ltd has 0.4% invested in the company for 472,532 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 193,181 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 286,751 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) has declined 55.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 24/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces RT001 Clinical Data Presentation at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – REVANCE IN CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING SALES PACT UP TO $125M; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REVANCE IS INITIATING A SEARCH FOR ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 24/05/2018 – Revance: RT002 Achieved High Response Rate, Long-Lasting Effect Across All Treatment Groups and Doses; 29/05/2018 – Revance Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – REVANCE SEES PRODUCT LAUNCH IN 2020, ASSUMING FDA APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Lauren Silvernail Resigns as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer; 19/04/2018 – RVNC ON TRACK TO FILE BLA FOR RT002 TO TREAT FROWN LINES 1H ’19; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience Indications in Development

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $616.55 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.

Analysts await Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.94 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.91 per share. After $-0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,980 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 30,586 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.04% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.42% or 4.47 million shares. Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prospector Ptnrs Ltd invested in 139,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cornerstone holds 2,740 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Llc owns 3.89 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 744,864 shares. Martingale Asset LP owns 0.69% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 831,251 shares. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Congress Asset Ma has 0.86% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 849,822 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,468 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 11.44% above currents $76.91 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 20. Janney Capital has “Hold” rating and $59 target. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8800 target in Friday, May 17 report. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS.