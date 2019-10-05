Umb Bank N A Has Lifted Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake by $820,980; Ringcentral (Put) (RNG) Share Value Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Has Raised Its Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (Put) (RNG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 28.04% or $35.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 9.20 million shares traded or 1133.52% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 41,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 239,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 198,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 6.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: TRANS MOUNTAIN PROJECT WILL NOT HAVE A FISCAL IMPACT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVERNMENT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK BY GUARANTEEING TMEP’S ADVANCES; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 16,552 shares to 41,623 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 5,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,890 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 469,293 shares to 53,435 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caleres Inc by 78,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,257 shares, and cut its stake in Polarityte Inc (Call).