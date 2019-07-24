Umb Bank N A Has Increased By $7.85 Million Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding; Tekla Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Position By $2.01 Million

Umb Bank N A increased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 721.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Umb Bank N A acquired 70,056 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 9.00%. The Umb Bank N A holds 79,765 shares with $8.94M value, up from 9,709 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $14.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.35. About 500,815 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) stake by 11.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc analyzed 8,057 shares as Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX)'s stock declined 8.01%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 61,721 shares with $15.41 million value, down from 69,778 last quarter. Becton Dickinson And Company now has $69.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $255.88. About 431,809 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.77 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 5,384 shares to 221,678 valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 10,637 shares and now owns 492,002 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. was raised too.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What does Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "BD releases 2018 Sustainability Report – PRNewswire" published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire" on July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. On Tuesday, May 7 Sonnemaker Scott bought $495,050 worth of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 5,000 shares.

Umb Bank N A decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,784 shares to 37,705 valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 2,502 shares and now owns 20,274 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets.