Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $487,032 as Share Value Rose; As Ppg Industries (PPG) Shares Rose, American National Registered Investment Advisor Trimmed by $476,000 Its Stake

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 41.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,965 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 10,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 1.21 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 14/03/2018 – PPG RAISING PRICES FOR AUTOMOTIVE OEM CUSTOMERS IN THE AMERICAS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: LOOKING MORE TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE OF PAINTS, COATINGS BUSINESSES THAN TO INCREASE SIZE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO: CARLYLE COMMITTED TO KEEPING SPECIALTY CHEMICALS HEADQUARTERS IN THE NETHERLANDS; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 39,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,885 shares to 149,965 shares, valued at $14.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 28,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).