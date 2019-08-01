Umb Bank N A Has Decreased Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $3.35 Million; Stock Rose; Sysco (SYY) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Cut Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 41,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 128,056 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, down from 169,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 2.02 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 74.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 16,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 5,637 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 21,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 3.45M shares traded or 49.42% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 19,553 shares to 55,032 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 18,684 shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 63,019 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il invested in 0.11% or 37,489 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,579 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake. Cornerstone Advsr holds 111,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 5,417 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cleararc Capital Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 545,478 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,562 shares. New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 3,900 shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 815,601 are owned by Mawer Invest Mgmt.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc owns 72,310 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Korea Invest Corporation owns 861,383 shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 5.75M shares in its portfolio. Notis stated it has 8,181 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.19% or 4,642 shares in its portfolio. Argent holds 8,916 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership holds 2.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 205,015 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.16% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mathes owns 3,900 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B invested in 0.89% or 15,895 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.07% or 219,964 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. Shares for $1.47 million were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13,310 shares to 30,900 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 33,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Big Deal In The Food And Beverage Distribution Game – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on August 12 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment NYSE:SYY – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.