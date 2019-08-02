Umb Bank N A Has Cut Paccar (PCAR) Stake by $410,516; Sandler Capital Management Position in Republic Svcs (RSG) Has Lowered as Stock Rose

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 6,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 69,342 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 75,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.76. About 834,572 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 281,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60 million, down from 289,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.88. About 539,681 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) CEO Don Slager on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sue Klug Joins Gelson’s Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Republic Services (RSG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.405; 1.9% Yield – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.40M for 10.12 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : KO, UTX, LMT, KMB, BIIB, SHW, TRV, PCAR, CNC, SWK, RCI, FITB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Volkswagen Set to Drive Electric Mobility via Joint Ventures – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kenworth Taps Another Former Chief Engineer As General Manager – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR Gains on Rising Demand for Trucks, Costs Hurt – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.