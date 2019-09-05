Umb Bank N A Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Donegal Group (DGICA) Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) stake by 4.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,593 shares as Donegal Group Inc (DGICA)’s stock rose 9.76%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 646,389 shares with $8.69 million value, down from 677,982 last quarter. Donegal Group Inc now has $403.18 million valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 13,892 shares traded. Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) has risen 9.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 19/04/2018 – Donegal Group Raises Dividend to 14.25c Vs. 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICA); 23/04/2018 – TRADING RELEASED/RESUMED:(DGICA) Reason Not Available; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Rev $189.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 63c; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2

Umb Bank N A decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Umb Bank N A sold 5,130 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The Umb Bank N A holds 20,178 shares with $6.06 million value, down from 25,308 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $109.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $389.08. About 791,099 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gest $522.3M Navy Contract Modification for Trident II Missile Production and System Support; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video)

Analysts await Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. DGICA’s profit will be $3.32 million for 30.40 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Donegal Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $42,270 activity. $27,840 worth of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) shares were bought by HESS JACK LEE.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. 1,354 shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR, worth $509,534.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.34 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

