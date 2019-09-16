Umb Bank N A Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Shares Declined; Maplelane Capital Lowered Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding by $87.84 Million as Shares Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 68.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 720,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.73M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.33. About 2.72M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 498,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.60M, down from 514,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 9.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 330,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $114.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 209,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability reported 332,000 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Intrust Comml Bank Na has 0.49% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Allstate invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 56,611 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 19,733 shares. Sei Invs holds 226,462 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 0.21% or 213,540 shares. 400 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.16% or 4.57 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Wade G W Inc holds 0.04% or 3,993 shares. Eagle Limited Liability Corp has 10,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 255 shares. 10,530 are owned by Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.81 million for 23.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland has 5,250 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corp reported 872,565 shares. Edgemoor Inv invested 0.11% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com Ny has 0.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 48,719 were reported by Blue Chip Partners. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund holds 1.01% or 115,780 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.92% or 28,513 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns has 0.2% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% or 33,789 shares. Somerset Gp Limited Liability Co has 5,756 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 13,924 shares. Dana Advisors owns 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,029 shares. Mcrae Management invested in 0.27% or 15,850 shares. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 185,187 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.83 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.