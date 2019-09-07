Umb Bank N A Decreased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $5.68 Million as Market Value Declined; Citi Trends (CTRN) Shareholder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Stake by $437,494

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 43.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 31,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 40,485 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 71,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin; 20/03/2018 – Shoppers can use the pint-sized FedEx locations to redirect packages and process retail returns; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 29,473 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 52,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 50,235 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 64,912 shares to 79,793 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 37,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Grp has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Moreover, Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 205,180 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,700 shares. 2,506 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 117,672 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 19,655 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 70 shares. Pacific Ridge Partners Limited Liability Com owns 54,720 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 72,898 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 44,786 shares. Martingale Asset Lp owns 76,306 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.06M shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 11,348 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Cap Limited Co owns 23,869 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd owns 2,695 shares. Farmers Bankshares owns 21 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com owns 19,402 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tradition Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 21,525 shares. Korea Corporation owns 225,800 shares. Security Trust accumulated 3,020 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Haverford Services Inc holds 3.35% or 51,503 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.59% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Olstein Management LP accumulated 48,000 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management reported 2,198 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corp holds 201,130 shares. 88,070 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP) by 22,109 shares to 144,489 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $805.47M for 12.65 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

