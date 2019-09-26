Umb Bank N A Cut Morgan Stanley Co (MS) Holding by $496,177; Stock Value Declined; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Valuation Rose, Halsey Associates Has Lifted Holding

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Splunk (SPLK) by 1030.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 40,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 44,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Splunk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.54. About 1.45 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Co (MS) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 11,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 427,074 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 438,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 6.69M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 07/03/2018 – Upstart Rockefeller Nabs Another Morgan Stanley Veteran — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES RISK OF INCREASING COGS AND POTENTIAL MARGIN RISK FOR COMPANIES SOURCING IMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINIUM FOR THEIR US PRODUCTION

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,785 shares to 130,872 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) by 20,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,734 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,103 shares. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Legal General Grp Inc Inc Plc has 0.07% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.02 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 325 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 5,261 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 10,802 shares stake. Css Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 68 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Tru Communication owns 32,094 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Next Finance Group Inc owns 60 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Serv holds 0% or 64 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 9,960 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advsr Limited Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,081 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 625,100 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,718 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Lc accumulated 0.18% or 7.46M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 155,784 shares. Korea Inv Corporation has 1.03 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 458,966 shares. Bollard Group holds 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 185,415 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 7,704 shares. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.53% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Buckingham Management has 239,316 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 68,387 shares to 105,161 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 3,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,657 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.