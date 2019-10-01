Umb Bank N A Cut Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $605,360 as Stock Price Rose; As American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Share Value Declined, Holder Verity Asset Management Upped Holding

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 4.72M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q Pretax Margin Ex-Items 7.5% to 9.5%; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 02/05/2018 – Report on Business: American Airlines near deal for Bombardier’s neglected small jets; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECTS TO SPEND $3.7 BLN IN CAPEX IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A analyzed 8,648 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 38,332 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, down from 46,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $156.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been the subject of recent analyst and news coverage.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36,610 shares to 116,499 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 20,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. Various institutional investors have modified their holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. 2,500 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $65,844. $138,582 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya.