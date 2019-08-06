Umb Bank N A Continues to Hold Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Signature Bank (SBNY) Stake by $441,600 as Market Value Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 85,309 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, down from 88,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $118.54. About 88,080 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 485.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 7,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 1,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $498.3. About 254,648 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,950 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $84.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 91,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.72 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.84 per share. SBNY’s profit will be $149.86 million for 10.90 P/E if the $2.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual EPS reported by Signature Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW) by 1,873 shares to 118,961 shares, valued at $20.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,998 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

