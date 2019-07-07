Umb Bank N A Continues to Hold Position in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC); Zazove Associates Increased Position in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) as Market Value Rose

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 203.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 11,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,549 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 5,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 614,236 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 1,915 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smlcp 600/Barra (IJS) by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,896 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Public Limited Co accumulated 9,346 shares. Utah Retirement reported 24,341 shares. Sfmg Llc holds 0.12% or 11,234 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hahn Capital Management Llc accumulated 485,902 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 912,885 shares in its portfolio. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 3.05% or 251,851 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Lp holds 1.61 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Vanguard Gp reported 14.14 million shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 6,281 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 81,451 shares. Moreover, Tcw Grp Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 41,929 shares. 67,733 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 37,800 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants stated it has 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,941 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 48,100 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability holds 359,077 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bard Assocs stated it has 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). B Riley Wealth Inc has 0.05% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Old National Bankshares In reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Finance Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Jefferies Grp Lc, a New York-based fund reported 65,413 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 445,924 were accumulated by Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Com. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 125,956 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc invested in 10,800 shares. Raymond James Na reported 10,634 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).